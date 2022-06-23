Watch Now
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office provides update on recent mail thefts

Posted at 12:25 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 14:08:12-04

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office continues to warn residents of an increase in mail thefts in the county.

The thefts leave victims vulnerable to identity theft, bank or credit card fraud, loss of property and more, according to deputies.

Sheriff Ken Mascara and Chief Deputy Brian Hester will hold a news conference today at 2 p.m. to provide an update on mail thefts. You can watch a live stream of the conference in the player below.

Hester warned residents about mail theft occurring in the area in May.

