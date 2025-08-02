‘Rest easy, baby bro’: Family, firefighters remember St. Lucie County Firefighter Jarius Hodge

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A community came together Saturday to honor the life of St. Lucie County firefighter Jarius “Jay” Hodge, 25, remembered not only as a first responder, but a devoted son, brother, teammate, and friend.

Jay died last week after falling ill and passing just days before what would have been a routine shift at the firehouse. The ceremony, held at Westside Church, was filled with emotion, tributes, and stories from those who loved him.

The celebration of life began with the national anthem, sung by Muffy Charles, setting a reverent tone for a morning filled with honor, gratitude and grief.

Jay, as his friends and family called him, grew up homeschooled. Chaplain and retired firefighter Lt. Tommy Neiman shared a touching memory of realizing he had once taught Jay years earlier, long before seeing him again at the department orientation.

Jay’s early years were shaped by a passion for sports. He was a varsity football player for the Sebastian River Sharks, where he played as a slot receiver and free safety, and was also on the varsity basketball team. His older brother Austin, also a firefighter, said even back then, he admired Jay’s dedication and growth.

Jay joined the St. Lucie County Fire Department in March 2022. Many described it as a clear calling to follow in Austin's footsteps, not only as a firefighter, but as a firefighter-paramedic. The two even worked at the hospital on their off days.

Austin shared through tears that when Jay had fallen ill and was in the hospital, he would only ever call late at night, because he knew he was studying for his lieutenant's exam.

“He was supposed to bury me,” Austin said, standing beside his younger brother Javon. “Not the other way around.”

Fire Chief Jeff Lee said he spent the past week hearing story after story about Jay — how he made others laugh, supported his colleagues, and always showed up with a smile, whether at the start of a shift or after 20 calls.

Lee says a family shared that Jay wasn't always smiling. “But after he became a firefighter, you couldn’t wipe the smile off his face." He knew that wearing the uniform and serving your community is a privilege — and he never forgot it.

U.S. Representative Brian Mast also paid tribute, calling Jay’s life the very definition of selfless.

“He may not have known how much time he had on this earth,” Mast said, “but he knew how he wanted to spend it — serving others.”

Jay is survived by his mother, Keristan Johnson; father, Calvin Hodge Sr.; brothers Calvin Jr., Austin and Javon; sister Alexis; and his beloved dog, Barkley — named after basketball legend Charles Barkley.

Jay asked Austin to take care of Barkley. Austin joked, to the crowd’s laughter, that he "unfortunately, fortunately, now owns a Maltese," despite being a Pit Bull, Rottweiler kind of guy.

Joanne Rice, director of the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office, reminded attendees that life rarely gives us time to prepare. “What you do makes a difference,” she said, quoting Jane Goodall. “You have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”

Family friend Denise Montgomery Brown, known as “Auntie Denise,” asked everyone to reflect on the first three things that come to mind when they think of Jay. She said no matter the list, it would always point back to strength, character, and kindness.

Jay’s father, Calvin Hodge, remembered his son’s quiet strength — a protector, even as a child, who once inspected a new weight bench before letting his younger brother near it.

“He was an observer,” Calvin said. “He watched before he spoke. His legacy will live forever.”

The service concluded with the presentation of Jay’s badge and helmet to his family by Chief Lee, followed by the traditional bell ceremony — the “last alarm” — and a final radio call from St. Lucie County Fire District Communications.

As Jay’s casket was closed and the community said goodbye, Austin offered one final message to his younger brother:

“Rest easy, baby bro. We got this.”

