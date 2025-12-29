Residents say new traffic signal at crash-prone intersection is helping drivers slow down

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is continuing our commitment to listen to you about traffic concerns on the Treasure Coast. It’s something we hear about at our Let's Hear It meet-up events.

WPTV’s Treasure Coast reporter Tyler Hatfield has been digging for answers about one problem intersection brought to our attention in St. Lucie County — Glades Cut Off Road and Commerce Center Drive.

WATCH: Neighbors have been advocating for light

New traffic signal tackles dangerous St. Lucie County intersection

Just this month, the Wylder community installed a traffic signal.

Right now, the signal is on “flashing mode,” flashing red when crossing Glades Cut Off from Commerce Center Dr. and Wylder Parkway, and flashing yellow on Glades Cut Off.

For the past year, neighbors told us about visibility and traffic concerns at this intersection. In June, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said that since 2020, there have been 30 crashes here.

Brian Packard, owner of Packard Roofing & Waterproofing, along Commerce Center Dr., said he and other neighbors have been waiting for a signal. Now, he said it’s helping.

“People are slowing down,” said Packard. “People are being more cautious.”

Crews with St. Lucie County said they’re working with Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) for the safe operation of the traffic signal with train traffic. Right now, they said there is no timeline for when the signal will be fully operational, but FEC has the permit application to begin the process.

“It's not the complete fix, but hopefully that will be coming in the next month or two,” said Packard.