'Reckless' gunman fires 10 shots into mobile home with kids inside, hitting mother, St. Lucie Co. sheriff says

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County sheriff said detectives are searching for a "reckless" person who fired at least 10 shots into a mobile home, hitting a mother while she was inside with her two children.

Sheriff Keith Pearson told WPTV the shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday in the Windsong Mobile Village, located in the 3200 block of South 7th Street near Fort Pierce.

Pearson said a woman was in her bedroom, likely sleeping, when a gunman fired nearly a dozen shots into the trailer, striking her at least twice. A family member took her to the hospital. The sheriff's office said she has non-life threatening injuries.

There were two children inside the home during the shooting, but they weren't hurt.

Pearson said this was likely a targeted shooting because only one home was struck by gunfire.

The sheriff said a team of investigators is canvassing the neighborhood, putting a timeline together, and looking for surveillance video to find the gunman that Pearson described as "reckless."

If you have any information that can help detectives, call the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.