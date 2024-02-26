Prisoner escapes from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, carjacks victim in parking lot, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police are searching for a prisoner who they say escaped from Florida HCA Lawnwood Hospital and carjacked a victim in the parking lot.

Port St. Lucie police said Ernest Lee Reese, 28, escaped from the Fort Pierce hospital at about 7:30 a.m.

However, a spokeswoman for HCA Florida said Reese had already been discharged from the hospital and was in police custody at the time of the escape. She said the carjacking occurred on Lawnwood Circle, not on hospital property.

Reese was in custody on domestic violence-related charges.

The carjacked vehicle was located in the area of Northwest North Macedo Boulevard and Northwest St. James Drive.

Police said Reese is believed to be handcuffed and is considered dangerous.

Little Feet Learning Center in Port St. Lucie, which is near where the vehicle was found, was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.