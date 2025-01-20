Woman killed, 3-year-old hurt after wrong-way driver hits them head-on, Port St. Lucie police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A woman was killed and a 3-year-old child was seriously injured in Port St. Lucie after they were hit by a wrong-way driver Sunday night, police said.

The crash happened at about 7:05 p.m. at Northwest St. James Drive and Northeast Charleston Oaks Drive with serious injuries.

Investigators said their preliminary investigation revealed that a red 2023 Kia Soul was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Northeast St. James Drive.

At the same time, a 2002 Toyota Camry was traveling north in the northbound lanes of Northeast St. James Drive.

Port St. Lucie Police Department

Both vehicles collided head-on just south of the intersection of Northeast Charleston Oaks Drive.

Police said the driver of the Toyota was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

A 3-year-old was not in a car seat but was restrained in a seat belt in the rear right seat and sustained serious injuries. The child was stabilized at Lawnwood Medical Center before being airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Police said Beatrice Saturne, 40, was in the middle of the rear seat of the Toyota and not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to Lawnwood Medical Center with serious injuries but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Kia was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

Police said it does not appear that impairment or speed were factors in the crash, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.