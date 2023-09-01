Woman in hospital gown arrested after ambulance stolen in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A woman in Port St. Lucie apparently had enough of her stay at a local hospital, commandeering an unoccupied ambulance.

Police said that a woman, identified as Marquisa Allen, 25, of Miami is facing several charges after stealing the ambulance Wednesday afternoon.

Allen was sitting outside on a bench in her hospital gown when she stole the vehicle while ambulance personnel were inside dropping off a patient, according to investigators.

The suspect then fled the parking lot, but police said the ambulance had a GPS tracker, which allowed officers to provide the ambulance's location to other law enforcement.

Woman in Hospital Gown Arrested after Stealing Ambulance from Hospital!



25-year-old Marquisa Allen is now facing several charges after stealing an unoccupied ambulance yesterday afternoon from the parking lot of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, located in the 1800-BLK of SE… pic.twitter.com/MqEFZXsmFD — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) August 31, 2023



The Florida Highway Patrol later located the stolen ambulance stuck in traffic on Florida's Turnpike.

Police said as troopers closed in on Allen, she exited the ambulance and began to run away. However, she was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

FHP arrested Allen and took her to the Martin County jail.

She faces charges of giving false information to police, driving while her license was suspended and resisting without violence.

Police said additional charges will be forthcoming for Allen.