Woman arrested after attempted robbery at pharmacy

Aster Discount Pharmacy robbery in Port St. Lucie, April 21, 2023
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Police investigate an armed robbery at Aster Discount Pharmacy on Port St. Lucie Boulevard, April 21, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Posted at 11:34 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 23:34:38-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie woman has been arrested after demanding prescription drugs during an attempted robbery at a Port St. Lucie drugstore last month, demanding prescription drugs, police said Wednesday.

Jennifer Scee, 47, was identified as the armed robbery suspect at Aster Discount Pharmacy and apprehended Tuesday. She is facing charges of robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Port St. Lucie police said the attempted robbery occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. April 21.

According to a Facebook post by the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the woman entered the store and held an employee at gunpoint, demanding Dilaudid, which is an opioid.

When she was told the pharmacy didn't have the drug, the suspect jumped over the counter and pointed the handgun at the victim. When the victim yelled, the suspect fled in a gray Honda Civic coupe.

