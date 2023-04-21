Watch Now
Woman robs Aster Discount Pharmacy, steals prescription pills

Police say woman wore goggles, mask during armed robbery
Aster Discount Pharmacy robbery in Port St. Lucie, April 21, 2023
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Police investigate an armed robbery at Aster Discount Pharmacy on Port St. Lucie Boulevard, April 21, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Posted at 5:02 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 17:02:06-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A woman with a gun robbed a Port St. Lucie drugstore Friday afternoon, getting away with prescription drugs.

Port St. Lucie police said the armed robbery occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. at Aster Discount Pharmacy on Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

According to a Facebook post by the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the woman entered the store and held an employee at gunpoint, demanding prescription pills.

Police said the woman had blonde hair and was wearing goggles, a mask and a white shirt. She was last seen running east on Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

A large police presence was seen in the area while officers searched for the woman.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police.

