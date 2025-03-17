Woman, 55, dies after suffering burns to '97% of her body' in Port St. Lucie backyard bonfire incident

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A backyard bonfire turned deadly over the weekend in Port St. Lucie, police said.

Officers said they responded to a home located on Southeast Rainier Street late Friday night at about midnight.

Police said a 55-year-old woman severely burned herself after using an accelerant while lighting a backyard bonfire.

While officers were en route, the fire was able to be extinguished by family members with a water hose. However, the woman, later identified as Karyn Patricia Alva Torres, sustained severe burns to most of her body.

Torres was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment. Police said doctors assessed that she sustained burns to about 97% of her body.

The victim died from her wounds a few hours later.

Police said the woman's husband, Francisco Mosqueda, also sustained burns to his hands. He was taken to HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital for injuries described as not life-threatening.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.