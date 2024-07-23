WHERE'S THE MONEY? Sandpiper Bay Resort workers owed nearly $5 million

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — People that did renovation work for Sandpiper Bay Resort in Port St. Lucie are protesting that they haven't been paid since February.

A man named Carlos Garcia, a worker for Pirela Construction protested outside the resort for 24 days with signs that read, "Sandpiper where is my money?"

Garcia said he was hired to renovate 156 units at the resort, a job he said he completed.

"Who is it that hasn't paid you?" asked Lopez.

"For me, Pirela Construction. They say they won't pay me, because they haven't been paid. Who hasn't paid them? The resort. The main contractor is named Mike," Garcia said.

He's referring to Michael Garofalo.

WPTV Pirela Construction worker Carlos Garcia said he's been protesting outside the Sandpiper Bay resort for 24 days and he will not leave until he gets paid.

According to a contractor's final payment affidavit, Garafalo is the contractor. The paperwork shows that Garofalo owes Pirela Construction $461,500.

It lists 36 other companies from roofers, to electricians and landscapers that did work for Sandpiper Bay Resort, that are owed $4,805,134.55.

"Mike has disappeared. When he left here, we never saw him again," said Garcia. "The last time I saw him was in February when we finished the job."

Garcia said he needs the money to support his wife and two young children in Orlando. He said many workers haven't been able to pay their rent and left desperately trying to find new jobs.

Garcia's nearly month-long protest has also caught the attention of neighbors.

WPTV Resident James Sarno says he thinks Sandpiper resort should pay the workers the money they earned.

"I think Sandpiper ought to pay them. They bought it out, they've hired a lot of people working there, there's a lot of people coming and going," said nearby resident James Sarno. "People over here want their money, they need to pay them the money that they're earned."

Lopez has reached out to Garofalo multiple times since June, with no response.

The affidavit also lists that the owner of Sandpiper Bay Resort Keith Lee owes the contractor $9 million dollars.

Lopez spoke with Lee who released the following statement:

"As this is a pending lawsuit, I cannot comment in detail. However, the complaint speaks for itself and explains what happened from our point of view. The GC on the project, Capitol Builders, was paid more than $16.9 million in funds to pay its subcontractors and their subcontractors. It’s very unfortunate that hard working folks did not get paid along the chain of parties that received money and were supposed to be paid, but we were defrauded among other things, and any money owed was supposed to be paid. To ensure that everyone eventually gets paid and justice is served, we will have our day in court against Mike Garofalo and Capitol Builders to recover what is owed to us and others that have been greatly harmed.



My company and investors have invested more than $70 million since March 2023 to rescue, renovate and improve the Sandpiper Bay Resort. Unfortunately, we have been delayed and beset by certain parties that do not share our goal to provide a world class resort for the enjoyment of the community and guests from the US and around the world. But we remain steadfast and committed as ever and anticipate a full launch of the new and improved Sandpiper Bay Resort by early next year, if not sooner.



Sincerely,



Keith Lee

Managing Member

Sandpiper Bay Resort Holdings

Workers said they are also planning on taking legal action.