PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Residents of a Torino neighborhood in Port St. Lucie faced a frightening wake-up call Thursday night when a brush fire erupted in their backyard.

The flames quickly spread, igniting concern among families living nearby.

This incident is part of a larger pattern of wildfires affecting various parts of the nation, particularly as parts of the Sunshine State remains under a red flag warning due to heightened fire risks.

WATCH: Residents share their experiences with WPTV

What started a Port St. Lucie fire that nearly caused evacuations?

WPTV's Joel Lopez was on-site of the fire where he could smell smoke on Friday.

Evidence of the fire that scorched over two acres of land just steps from their homes, as ashes coated the residents' yards. Residents expressed their worries as they saw debris and soot accumulating around their properties.

“We’re seeing soot, we’re seeing debris,” said Contessa Allen. “You can even look on the trampoline that it's covered in debris. It’s just scary to think how close it got.”

Allen, a mother of four, described the scene as chaotic and alarming as her house was yards away from the fire. She said she woke up to the smell of smoke and then saw the flames getting worse.

"Right here in the back yard, high levels of flames, It was just literally running to us," she said, recalling the frantic moments when they were forced to consider evacuating their home.

"I was very emotional, just more so of a fear, that it's coming to our home," said Allen. "My kids, forget about everything else, like the personal belongings let's just get yourself up and get going."

She told WPTV she didn't get an alert about the fire near her house.

Her front door neighbor, Al Deucette, shared his alarming encounter when he stepped outside.

"When I came outside it was blazing and it was nothing but smoke out here" he recounted.

Deucette said many neighbors came together to lend a helping hand to families as firefighters battled the blaze.

"I just gotta say they did a good job, they did a good job," said Deucette.

Now, as the smoke from the fire settles, residents are left grappling with the lingering question: What caused the fire?

“There was no lightning, there was nothing last night that could’ve started it, so I really would like to know how it started," Deucette expressed.

Lopez reached out to the Florida Forest Service for answers regarding the origin of the fire.

While officials have stated that the investigation is ongoing. They suspect that embers from another nearby fire could have traveled to ignite the dry brush in the preserve.

The brush fire in Port St. Lucie serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by wildfires, especially in areas experiencing elevated fire warnings.

Earlier this month residents in Boca Raton were overwhelmed from smoke in a nearby fire.

PBCFR responded saying that the Division of Forestry told them they were working on an approximate 10-acre vegetative debris mulch fire.

They said the smoky fire, combined with strong west northwest winds, is what caused the smoky conditions in the western Boca Raton area.

"With all the talks, all the fires in all the states, I thought, 'Oh no, I hope it's not starting here,'" said Boca Raton resident James Imbimbo.

PBCFR said the incident resulted in its dispatch center receiving over 150 calls within a 1-hour period for “smell of smoke” in the western Boca Raton area.