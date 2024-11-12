'We just feel mentally violated': Port St. Lucie woman searches for stolen truck

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Over the last two weeks, Port St. Lucie police said neighbors in the Southbend community have been targeted by thieves who are still on the run. Police are still searching for a stolen car, stolen guns and stolen credit cards.

The morning of Nov. 2, Valerie Rhodes quickly realized she and her son were not going anywhere.

"He walked out and stepped in the grass, and he was confused, because my windows were shattered out and my truck was gone," said Rhodes.

In a rush, Rhodes mistakenly left the keys to her husband's truck in her car. That forgetful moment eventually costing her family.

"My neighbor next door, she's the one that came over and said we have all of this on footage," said Rhodes.

The Ring camera footage shows just how quickly thieves in the night were able to drive off with her car and her belongings.

"They unlocked my truck, got in pulled away, and hit a couple houses after that," said Rhodes.

According to Port St. Lucie police, nine vehicle burglaries happened in the southeast Southbend neighborhood. Police said the thieves made away with two guns, purses and credit cards. Rhodes said a detective called the string of burglaries "Jingle Fingers," people desperately stealing ahead of the holidays.

More than the car itself, Rhodes is hoping to get back what was inside.

"My husband's grandmother that passed away a couple years ago," said Rhodes, "everything of hers—her rose, her letters, her pictures, everything of hers, because he just drove with his angel."

In the meantime, Rhodes has been sharing the truck across multiple platforms in hopes of getting anything back.

"We just feel mentally violated that they did this to us," said Rhodes.

Port St. Lucie police said no arrests have been made, however they are actively investigating and following up on solid leads.