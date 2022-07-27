Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Water main break prompts road closure in Port St. Lucie

Section of Port St. Lucie Boulevard is shut down
Capture.PNG
PSLPD
Capture.PNG
Posted at 7:48 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 20:02:49-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A water main break shut down a section of Port St. Lucie Boulevard Wednesday evening.

Port St. Lucie police responded to the scene at 6:30 p.m. and shut down Port St. Lucie Boulevard from Darwin Boulevard to Tunis Avenue.

The road will remain closed until further notice.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms