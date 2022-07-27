Water main break prompts road closure in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A water main break shut down a section of Port St. Lucie Boulevard Wednesday evening.
Port St. Lucie police responded to the scene at 6:30 p.m. and shut down Port St. Lucie Boulevard from Darwin Boulevard to Tunis Avenue.
The road will remain closed until further notice.
Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.
