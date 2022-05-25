Veteran who lost legs serving in Afghanistan gifted new Port St. Lucie home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A military veteran and his family are the newest residents of the Treasure Coast, trading in the snow for the sunshine.

Singer Lee Greenwood joined retired Marine Sgt. Chris Fleming, his fiance and their two boys Wednesday for a big event in Port St. Lucie.

Fleming and his family are the proud owners of a new home in the Emery neighborhood of Tradition.

They were gifted the house — courtesy of Mattamy Homes — as part of the Helping a Hero organization.

WPTV Retired Sgt. Chris Fleming, with his wife by his side, shares his thanks for his family's new home in Port St. Lucie.

Fleming lost his legs while serving in Afghanistan, so the home has been equipped with wider doors, and a zero-entry shower.

The sergeant said his favorite touch of the home was in the bedroom, where he was surprised to find some of his belongings already set up.

"The idea of this blind reveal, despite being nerve-racking, it's well above and beyond what I expected," Fleming said. "It's going to be amazing for our family."

Fleming's home is the 16th of 100 homes being built around the country for veterans through the Helping a Hero program.

Bass Pro Shops has committed to funding 25% of the remaining homes.