US Coast Guard hoists man from tanker off St. Lucie County, transfer him to St. Mary's Medical Center

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A man in need of urgent medical attention recently got the help he needed courtesy of a high-flying U.S. Coast Guard crew.

Video posted Saturday on the Coast Guard's X account showed Air Station Miami aircrew bravely hovering over a tanker located 8 miles east of St. Lucie County.

Coast Guard hoists man from tanker off St. Lucie Co.

The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the 69-year-old man from the vessel.

The Coast Guard said the man was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach in stable condition.

The agency did not elaborate on why the man needed medical attention.