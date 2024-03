PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A service plaza along Florida's Turnpike in Port St. Lucie has been evacuated after a bomb threat was made, police said Friday.

Port St. Lucie police said they're assisting the Florida Highway Patrol at the plaza.

The plaza has been evacuated and is currently closed to the public.

Police are asking drivers to avoid Florida's Turnpike because of a heavy police presence in the area.

The entrance and exit ramps to the northbound lanes of the turnpike are closed.