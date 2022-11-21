Treasure Coast Food Bank, St. Lucie Mets to give out holiday meals

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Treasure Coast Food Bank is teaming up with the St. Lucie Mets on Monday morning to distribute holiday meals.

The effort starts at 8 a.m. at Clover Park, and there's enough food for roughly 750 families.

Each holiday meal box contains a turkey, along with canned veggies, fruits, mashed potato flakes and other holiday food items.

The Amazin' Mets Foundation was able to help provide the food by giving the Treasure Coast Food Bank a donation.

Members of the Mets Organization will be at Clover Park with volunteers from the food bank. Together they'll distribute the meal boxes until 11 a.m., or whenever the food runs out.

According to the latest reports from the Consumer Price Index, the cost of food overall has gone up 13% year over year. The price of turkeys is up a whopping 17%.