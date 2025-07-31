"This is known as the 'Rosser Racetrack'": Neighbors express concerns over speeding after fatal crash

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — We’re taking your concerns about speeding on a Port St. Lucie street to city leaders after a fatal crash on Tuesday.

WATCH BELOW: 'This is not going to stop,' Peter Overhuls tells WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield

Neighbors concerned about road known as 'Rosser Racetrack' after fatal crash

Neighbors told WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield the issue is only getting worse on Rosser Boulevard.

On Wednesday, glass shards still covered the side walk along Southwest Rosser Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. Peter Overhuls lives across the street from where Tuesday's crash happened.

Police said a pick-up truck was driving south on Rosser Boulevard, swerving around cars, when the driver crashed into a ditch. The 68-year-old man died on the scene.

“Vehicle was driving a little bit recklessly passing other vehicles trying to go around,” said Brittany Holly, a public information officer with Port St. Lucie Police Department. “Traveling in the opposite lane of direction.”

Since 2020, Port St. Lucie police said there’s been 280 crashes on Rosser Boulevard, three of them were fatal.

"This is known as the 'Rosser Racetrack,'" said Overhuls.

Overhuls said the problem with the road is the speeding.

“They use this thing like they're on I-95,” said Overhuls. “The speeds on this road are unbelievable.”

The speed limit for Rosser Boulevard ranges from 30 to 40 mph, but Overhuls said there’s nothing to slow drivers down.

“There's a stop sign approximately 2 miles up,” said Overhuls. “That's the last traffic calming item.”

Overhuls said he wants traffic calming measures on the street, such as speed bumps or speed strips.

“I want the city to do something,” said Overhuls.

WPTV took his concerns to the city of Port St. Lucie. They said neighbors can request a traffic calming study and start a petition with signatures from 50% of neighbors.

Port St. Lucie police said neighbors can use the 1PSL app to make a traffic complaint. However, residents who need immediate action, should call it in.

“We can try to get an officer out there,” said Holly. “We will get an officer out there as soon as possible.”

However, Overhuls said time is ticking.

“This is not going to stop,” said Overhuls. “It's going to continue.”