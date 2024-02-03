2 motorcycles' driver, passenger hurt in separate crashes in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police responded to two crashes with serious injuries involving motorcycles 3 miles apart during a 12-hour period on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Both were taken to HCA Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce: a 20-year-old man riding a motorcycle in the morning and a 54-year-old woman riding as a passenger on a bike on Friday night.

Officers first responded at 7:18 p.m. to Southwest Rosser Boulevard and Southwest Aledo Lane for a motorcycle crash with two occupants.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Goldwing was traveling north on Rosser and attempted to make a turn, according to a post on Facebook. The motorcycle struck the curb, ejecting the woman, who was a passenger, onto the roadway. The man driving the motorcycle was uninjured.

The woman was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce with life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition, spokesman Sgt. Dominick Mesiti told WPTV.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video surveillance of the incident, are asked to Traffic Homicide Investigator B. Thompson at 772-871-5001.

At 7:11 a.m., officers responded to Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southwest Chestnut Lane for a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Yamaha sport bike was traveling eastbound on Port St. Lucie Boulevard nearing Chestnut, according to a Facebook post.

A Toyota Rav 4 driven by a woman turned eastbound onto Port St. Lucie Boulevard from northbound Chestnut into the path of the motorcycle when they collided.

The 20-year-old motorcycle rider has serious serious injuries.

The Toyota driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video surveillance of the incident, please call Traffic Homicide Investigator D. Dalia at 772-871-5001.

