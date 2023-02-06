Watch Now
Thieves steal items valued at $30,000 from Port St. Lucie construction site, police say

Copper, wire, tools and generators among items stolen
Detectives in Port St. Lucie are investigating a construction site burglary where thieves broke into several storage containers and stole more than $30,000 of copper wire, tools and materials along Southeast Becker Road.
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Posted at 4:52 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 16:52:03-05

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for the thieves responsible for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment from a new apartment building job site Sunday.

Officers responded to the construction site — located behind a Publix in the 900 block of Southeast Becker Road — on Monday morning just before 9 a.m. for a report about the burglary.

Investigators said the suspects cut the locks to several storage containers Sunday and stole more than $30,000 worth of copper, wire, tools and generators.

Police said the robbers left the area in a white box truck.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Detective Papaleo at 772-871-5052.

