Suspect upset over motorcycle battery makes bomb threat at Port St. Lucie AutoZone, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A man apparently upset over his service at an AutoZone on the Treasure Coast is in custody following a bomb threat.

Port St. Lucie police said officers and detectives arrested Alexander Tooker, 25, on Friday after he became upset about a purchase of a motorcycle battery.

Investigators said Tooker later called the store and made a bomb threat to the employee who answered the phone.

The store was evacuated as officers and detectives investigated the incident for several hours.

Police said they were able to track down Tooker, a Port St. Lucie resident, and arrest him.

He faces charges of making a false report of a bomb, breach of the peace and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Tooker is being at the St. Lucie County jail, according to a Saturday morning post on the Port St. Lucie police Facebook page.