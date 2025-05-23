Super Tobias: A story of courage, healing and new beginnings

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two years ago, we introduced you to Tobias and his mother, Charity DeLeon—a brave family thrust into a battle they never anticipated.

At just 2 years old, Tobias was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. From that moment on, their world changed forever.

Determined to share their story to inspire and support others, DeLeon opened her heart about the pain, hardships and resilience that followed.

In the wake of Tobias’ diagnosis, DeLeon was forced to close her small business and sell their Greenacres home, starting over in nearly every way.

But in March 2025, their journey reached a joyous milestone—Tobias rang the bell, signifying the end of treatment.

Now 4 years old and healthy, "Super Tobias" is thriving.

“It’s relief, so much gratitude, because there’s so many parents that don’t get to this day," said DeLeon.

A day the family had longed for since Tobias was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“Life will never be the same, but we’re creating a new life and every day we’re striving to make it better,” said DeLeon.

That new life includes a fresh start in their new home in Port St. Lucie. During our visit, I learned about her new venture, Charity’s Vegan Kitchen, an online artisan vegan shop and food blog.

“In the process of just home during his treatment I started doing a lot of research into what we can do to be healthier,” said DeLeon.

From her sourdough breads to her homemade jams, she says clean ingredients are her focus.

“You go to the store, and you buy a baguette, and it has like 15 ingredients. This has organic unbleached flour, cane sugar, Himalayan sea salt and yeast. That’s it,” DeLeon explained about her products.

Her shipments go nationwide and when you’re that busy, it helps to have a little helper by your side.

“He helps me cook. Mom, I’m ready” said DeLeon and Tobias.

She says helping in the kitchen has been part of his healing process, but getting to this point has been the toughest battle.

“The last thing that I could have ever imagined was that we almost lost him,” said DeLeon.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Tobias had an allergic reaction to a chemotherapy medication.

“He had to be immediately intubated, then they had the doctor from the intensive care come down and when she told me they don’t know if he was gonna survive,” said DeLeon.

But after seven days on life support, Tobias made a miraculous recovery.

“People say, 'Oh, you’re so strong' and really I’m not, I just have no choice, and I can’t give up,” said DeLeon.

Her relentless love and support saw them through, to the day he rang his bell. A beautiful beginning for a little boy with a special superpower.

“Focus on each day, make it through this day, then you make it through the next day and before you know it, you’ll be at the end,” said DeLeon.

Though Tobias will continue with follow-up care for the next five years, the family remains optimistic and incredibly grateful.



Today, Super Tobias is more than a survivor—he’s a symbol of hope. And DeLeon, with a heart full of love and a kitchen full of healing, is helping others find their strength one loaf, one blog post, and one day at a time.