Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Student, 16, taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash in Port St. Lucie

Teen struck by Toyota Camry's side mirror while walking to school bus stop, police say
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Port St. Lucie police respond to a hit-and-run crash in the 600 block of Southwest Lakehurst Drive on Jan. 26, 2023.jpg
Posted at 9:32 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 10:27:07-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are searching for the driver who hit a 16-year-old student on Thursday morning, then took off.

The police department said the hit-and-run crash happened at 6:45 a.m. while the student was walking to a school bus stop in the 600 block of Southwest Lakehurst Drive.

Police said a white Toyota Camry from the early 2000s struck the student with its side mirror.

The driver then took off, and the student was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones