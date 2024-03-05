Watch Now
8 taken to hospital after multiple health-related calls at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie

Spring training baseball game held at park between New York Mets and Yankees
Posted at 4:26 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 16:48:57-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Fire District said they responded to multiple health-related calls at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday.

The park was the site of a sold-out spring training baseball game between the New York Mets and Yankees.

Fire district spokeswoman Brenda Stokes said emergency crews took a mass casualty bus to the park because there were numerous calls and ambulances were driving back and forth from the scene.

However, the mass causality bus wasn't needed.

"It was just an overwhelming, bizarre response," Stokes said.

A total of eight people were taken to the hospital.

Officials have not disclosed what type of health-related issue prompted the response.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

