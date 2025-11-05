Shots fired, alleged violence against officers in parking lot of Port St. Lucie pub leads to 3 arrests

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Three people were arrested after multiple shots were fired early Tuesday morning in a Port St. Lucie parking lot, police said.

The incident happened at about 2:48 a.m. in the parking lot of Harpers Pub, located at 1774 Southeast Port St. Lucie Blvd.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a disturbance occurred in the parking lot after the pub closed.

During the disturbance, police said Peter Riera, 44, of Port St. Lucie, brandished a Glock 30 handgun and fired four shots at three different victims — 2 men and one woman in their 20s — as they ran through the parking. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Investigators said the three victims knew each other and had just met Riera that night. According to the police, they were all drinking together inside the pub and were all intoxicated to varying degrees.

Once they were all outside the pub, police said Riera apparently "became paranoid and agitated" as he accused the victims of trying to "con" him.

These allegations escalated the disturbance, resulting in Riera firing his handgun.

Police announced Wednesday that Riera now faces the following charges:



3 counts of attempted aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

4 counts of discharging a firearm in public

1 count of use of a firearm while under the influence

During the investigation, police said Brandon Pace, 24, of Port St. Lucie, was detained at the scene and arrested after police said he obstructed officers during the investigation and kicked two officers while being detained.

Pace faces one count of resisting an officer with violence and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer after police said he kicked two different officers while being detained.

Kayla Damiani, 26, of Port St. Lucie, was also arrested by officers and faces one count of resisting an officer without violence. Police said she obstructed officers during their investigation while they tried to detain Pace.

Investigators said Damiani ran toward Pace and officers after being lawfully ordered to stay back.

The handgun fired during the incident, along with four shell casings, was recovered at the scene.

Riera is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail with no bond.

Pace is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail with no bond.

Damiani was released from the St. Lucie County Jail on a $500 bond.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have video is urged to call Detective Samantha DiPierro at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crimestoppers at (800) 273-8477.