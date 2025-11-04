Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shots fired in parking lot of Harpers Pub in Port St. Lucie

Handgun and 4 shell casings recovered at the scene, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Shots were fired overnight in the parking lot of a Port St. Lucie pub, but no one was hurt, according to police.

At 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Harpers Pub, located at 1774 Southeast Port St. Lucie Blvd., for reports of a disturbance that involved shooting activity.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that a disturbance occurred in the parking lot after the businesses had closed.

During the disturbance, investigators said a man involved in the disturbance brandished a handgun and fired four shots, but no one was hit.

Three men and one woman, who were all believed to have been patrons at the pub, were detained for questioning.

Investigators said a handgun and four shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Police said there is no threat to the public, and they are not seeking any suspects.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have video of the incident is urged to call Detective Austin Magura at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crimestoppers at (800) 273-8477.

