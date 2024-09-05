SHE'S GOT 'STYLE': Treasure Coast fashion designer draws inspiration from Taylor Swift

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Treasure Coast fashion designer Kallee Jackson is enjoying a touch of Taylor Swift magic, something she started noticing last year.

"Just by having people coming to me and asking me to recreate some of her designs and add my own touch to it. That indeed is major for me," said Jackson, the founder of Maison De Kallee Jackson full-service fashion house in Port St. Lucie.

WPTV WPTV News anchor Ashley Glass speaks to Port St. Lucie fashion designer Kallee Jackson.

Kelli Kinnaman commissioned Jackson to design a gown for her upcoming birthday celebration.

"She showed me different styles that Taylor wore, and we narrowed it down to one," Jackson said about the design process.

WPTV News anchor Ashley Glass was there for the big reveal as Jackson showed Kinnaman the finished gown.

WPTV WPTV News anchor Ashley Glass speaks to Kelli Kinnaman about her Taylor Swift-inspired dress.

"I love it. It's perfect. It's classic. It's reputation. I'm obsessed," Kinnaman said as she walked out of the dressing room donning a colorful, sparkly, one-of-a-kind dress. "I feel powerful. I feel beautiful."

"My favorite album is '1989,' so her 2014 red carpet looks for me was so fun. I loved all the colors," Jaskson said about her inspiration. "That's where the bottom half comes from. And then the top is definitely 'Reputation' tour."

WPTV Port St. Lucie fashion designer Kallee Jackson sketches a Taylor Swift-inspired dress.

"She totally realized the dream," Kinnaman said about working with Jackson.

Jackson expects the positive Swiftie effects on her business — which has now gone international — to stay the course.

"I think she's going to be hot in that sense for a very long time. So I look forward to creating more and more and more. So just keep wearing, honey," Jackson said, laughing while enjoying the moment and the best that's yet to come.