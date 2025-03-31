ROUNDABOUT OPEN HOUSE IN PORT ST. LUCIE

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A public meeting previewing two Port St. Lucie roundabouts is scheduled Monday, March 31st.

It comes after roundabouts emerged at our Let’s Hear it meetup in Tradition in early March.

WPTV’s Let’s Hear It meetups give a chance for you to meet with reporters and anchors face-to-face to seek solutions for issues in your community.

WPTV anchor Mike Trim got answers from city hall after residents like Judy Stallone talked to him about her accident.

Stallone said a driver recently cut her off making an exit off a roundabout, colliding with her car.

Seeking answers, Trim found there are 20 roundabouts in the city with four more proposed.

The 31st public meeting is addressing new roundabouts at Southwest Paar Drive at Southwest Savona Boulevard.

The other site is located Southwest Paar Drive at Southwest Darwin Boulevard.

The meeting is from 5pm until 7pm at the Port St. Lucie Community Center at 2195 SE Airoso Boulevard.

Roundabouts placed at intersections result in 82% fewer crashes that result in fatalities and injuries, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration.

The agency said this is when comparing intersections with stop signs or traffic lights.