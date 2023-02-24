Port St. Lucie residents push for speed bumps on their street

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. — Concerns over speeding and reckless driving are at the top of the mind for those living along Flint Street and Cashmere Boulevard.

Residents said their front yards have turned into a speedway for drivers and, as a result, they can't enjoy a simple walk with their children or pets without fearing for their safety.

"I wish that I could teach my kid how to ride a bike on my street. But, unfortunately, it's just not safe, and it's not possible," Christina Burgoon said. "They just come whipping around this corner. I feel like they see the bend as an invitation to see how fast their car can go."

Burgoon has called Port St Lucie home for the past four years. She said it's gotten so bad it has led to multiple crashes, including one where she and her 3-year-old son were almost hit.

Matthew Kauerauf/WPTV Christina Burgoon says she and her 3-year-old son experienced a close call after a speeding car crashed into the driveway of her Port St. Lucie home.

A neighbor's surveillance camera captured the moment when a driver lost control and crashed the car into Burgoon's driveway, inches from where they were standing.

"Something from the undercarriage [fell] off, almost hitting my son," Burgoon said. "I had to pull my son away from the crashing car, and then he took off."

A few doors down, Angela Archer also had a close call.

Courtesy A neighbor's surveillance video showed the moment that a car crashed into the driveway of Christina Burgoon's Port St. Lucie home.

"They really don't see you over there on that side," Archer said. "When they are coming around this way, they don't see you."

Both women and their neighbors are now pushing for speed bumps. They said they've requested a traffic study from the city, but it's taken weeks to hear back. They're hoping for a solution before someone gets hurt.

"It's very frustrating because, you know, we don't know if they're going to hit us, and that's the first thing I'm thinking about," Archer said.

WPTV asked the city for comment and, after doing so, residents said they heard from Port St. Lucie officials Thursday but said they were told their street might not qualify for speed bumps.