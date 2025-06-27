Residents of assisted living facility in Port St. Lucie speak out after planned closure

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV is getting answers over the planned closure of Paradise Care Cottage, an assisted living facility in Port St. Lucie.

On Thursday, residents received an official notice the facility will close on Aug. 5, less than the required 45-day notice.

On Friday, WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield learned from staff that the date was a typo and that they will have a full 45 days to find a new home.

Phil Morse and his service dog, Jessie, live at Paradise Care Cottage. They are waiting to find out what’s next.

“It's the in-between, not knowing,” said Morse.

Morse said he entered the facility after being homeless. After receiving the letter, Morse said he’s uncertain about the future.

“I do not know where I'm going to go,” said Morse.

Resident Bruce Irwin said he’s also waiting for a new home. Irwin said he has no family in the area.

“I have no family, no friends to help me,” said Irwin. “So I'm just stuck.”

Tina Knutte from Port St. Lucie helped Morse get into Paradise Care Cottage, but doesn't know if another place will take him and his dog in.

“He wont get rid of his dog,” said Knutte. “I promised him when I started helping him that I would keep him and his dog together.”

WPTV listened to concerns over the notification and is pressing for answers.

Cynthia Divincent, an administrator with Paradise Care Cottage, said they’ve been trying to provide housing solutions for each resident, in addition to providing 45-day notice.

“If they need more time, we'll give them more time. It's not the firm date,” said Divincent. “We will find placement, it will be good placement. We're not looking to move them up to Miami. We're not looking to move them to Jacksonville. We want to place them where they're comfortable.”

Divincent said the facility is being sold for financial reasons.

“[I’m] sick to my stomach because I can't look at them, and my heart breaks for them,” said Divincent.

Morse said he’s not scared waiting and will have hope for what’s next.

“I just can pray and leave it to God,” said Morse. “He's going to take care of me, because he's the man, he’s got me this far.”