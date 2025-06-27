Residents given 45 days to vacate Port St. Lucie assisted living facility

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Residents of Paradise Care Cottages, a longtime assisted living facility in Port St. Lucie, were notified Thursday that they have 45 days to find new housing.

In a letter sent to residents and obtained by WPTV, Meir Cosiol, identified in AHCA records as the facility's financial officer, wrote the facility will cease operations on Aug. 5, marking the end of 25 years of service to the senior community.

“Our residents and their families will need to make arrangements to move out before August 5th,” Cosiol wrote. “We will do everything we can to assist you in finding placement and arranging the move. This notice shall serve as your official 45-day notice to vacate the facility due to discontinuance of operations.”

A staff member told WPTV the building will be repurposed into a drug rehabilitation center following its closure.

An employee, who did not want to be identified, also told WPTV their residents are primarily low income, which could prove more challenging to find a new place they can still afford.

Paradise Care Cottages

