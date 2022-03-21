Proposed adventure park won't be built in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A new adventure park will not be coming to Port St. Lucie.

Instead, the city is looking to build those amenities at other parks already in the planning stages.

At Monday's special city council meeting, Mayor Shannon Martin said she was opposed to using the proposed site off Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Boulevard near Florida's Turnpike.

WPTV Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin shares her thoughts about the future use of the land.

The mayor said the city needs to preserve that land for future public works use.

"If we're building parks already, and we have them either going under construction or under design, why not incorporate those amenities that our residents are looking for into parks that are actually going to be coming out of the ground in the next year or two?" Martin asked.

The mayor said things like a skate park or a BMX track could be put in the two regional parks in the Torino and Tradition neighborhoods that are now in the works.