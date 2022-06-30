Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

LeeAnn Rivera takes lump-sum payment of $820K
LeeAnn Rivera, Port St. Lucie Lottery winner
Florida Lottery
LeeAnn Rivera of Port St. Lucie purchased her $1 million scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven located in Satellite Beach.
LeeAnn Rivera, Port St. Lucie Lottery winner
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 14:16:03-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 39-year-old Port St. Lucie woman turned a $50 lottery ticket into $1 million!

Lottery officials announced this week that LeeAnn Rivera claimed the big prize after playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game.

Rivera chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Officials said she purchased her winning ticket from a 7-Eleven located at 198 North A1A in Satellite Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. However, the odds of winning $1 million by playing the game are 1-in-267,739.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms