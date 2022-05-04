Port St. Lucie woman recalls illegal abortion before Roe v. Wade

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Americans try to understand what may happen if Roe v. Wade is reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court, there are some who remember what it was like.

"I'm 70 years old. I've been fighting this a long time. I had an illegal abortion," said Janis Gibson of Port St. Lucie.

Gibson recalls it was 1970 as an 18-year-old from Michigan traveling to Chicago for an arranged, illegal abortion costing $600.

"You walk in the door and they take your money in a hotel room and there’s four other people there. They got my money. The room could be raised. I could be out the money and still pregnant," Gibson said.

Luckily, Gibson said there were no complications. But it is a fear many doctors now have if states move to ban abortion.

Dr. Rebeca Martinez is an OB/GYN and assistant professor at Florida International University in Miami-Dade County.

"It can increase damage mentally and physically. Physically we’ve known that unsafe abortions prior to Roe v. Wade which increase infections, death, and sterility from inappropriate damage which we do not want to return to," Martinez said.

Martinez worries for women without the means to travel to states that may still legalize abortions if Roe is reversed.

And women like Gibson, who later had a legal abortion and then a daughter later in life, she feels abortions will still occur no matter what happens, something she realized from her father.

"My father told me before he died, and I don’t know why he felt compelled to tell me my mother had undergone an illegal abortion in the late 50s," Gibson said.