Port St. Lucie to select new waste provider Wednesday

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. — Relief could soon be on the way for Port St. Lucie residents when it comes to trash pickup.

For several months, the city has been plagued with garbage piling up due to a shortage of workers with Waste Pro, the city's waste contractor.

On Wednesday, city leaders will decide who will become the city's new waste vendor, scheduled to begin in September.

Both Port St. Lucie and Waste Pro have decided to exit the contract early due to breach of contract.

This week, residents will receive post cards in the mail informing them of new garbage cans that will be given out.

On April 11, city council members authorized a $4.8 million dollar purchase of 85,000 new garbage cans that will allow for an automated service.

The garbage cans will be available in two sizes, both 96 and 64 gallons.

Trash service will also switch to just once per week once the new contract with the new vendor takes effect.

Other cities in Florida with once per week pickup include Stuart, Gainesville, Orlando, Kissimmee, Tallahassee, and several others.

City leaders say the 96 gallon cart is three times larger than the average.

If residents wish to use the 96 gallon cart in the future, no action will be needed.

Residents only need to fill out this form if they wish to request a 64 gallon cart.