Watch
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Port St. Lucie to host Q&A session about garbage pickup for residents

The city manager, solid waste director, and the deputy city attorney will be answering questions.
Posted at 8:05 AM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 08:05:49-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The City of Port St. Lucie will host a live Q&A session Tuesday night to answer questions residents may have about the future of the city's solid waste program.

Residents can watch either online on the city's website or on the city's cable TV channel (Ch. 20 on Comcast and Blue Stream, Ch. 99 on U-Verse).

If residents wish to ask a question, they will need to do so on the city's Facebook live after the session begins at 5:30 p.m.

The city manager, solid waste director, and the deputy city attorney will be answering questions.

Recently the city has decided to indefinitely suspend its recycling program so that Waste Pro, the city's solid waste contractor, can focus solely on garbage pickup.

Last week, a St. Lucie County circuit court judge ruled that Waste Pro cannot remove any equipment or quit collecting garbage until Sept. 15.

FCC Environmental Services, the city's new waste contractor is scheduled to take over then. The new contract will increase the monthly cost by $11 for residents.

City leaders said a new once per week garbage collection schedule will be released in August.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News