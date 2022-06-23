STUART, Fla. — A Treasure Coast family fun center will soon become home to hundreds of workforce housing units and several new retail shops.

76 Golf World located off Kanner Highway in Stuart was in business for 32 years before closing its doors for good in November 2021.

The 26-acre site is now owned by Jeremiah Baron Development.

"We're working with Starbucks, Hartland Dental, Chipotle, other national brands that we think will be great for the area, and the residential in the back," CEO Jeremiah Baron said. "We're really catering to teachers, firefighters, really to help with the lack of housing in the area right now."

Baron said he often likes to let local law enforcement use his empty buildings for training before they have to be torn down.

He invited the Port St. Lucie Police Department SWAT team to train inside the old arcade.

"It's all new stimulus to us as a team," SWAT team leader Nelson Ojeda said. "We haven't been here before. It's a huge opportunity, and we're grateful to have somebody donate this us for the day and to get some good training in."

SWAT team members used explosive breaching devices to blow a door off its hinges inside the arcade.

Nelson said having a new building to work in provides a great opportunity for live simulation training, rather than training at the course officers typically use.

Baron said he bought the property for $9 million and that his site plan is currently under review by the city.

He said he's expecting it to be built out in the next two years.