PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Hundreds of people hit the ground running this weekend in Port St. Lucie at the "New Year, New Me" 5k race.

Southern Timing put together the Sunday morning event in Tradition Square in hopes of encouraging Treasure Coast residents to start 2026 off on the right foot.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Port St. Lucie starts the year strong with ‘New Year, New Me’ 5K race

Dawn Burley made the early morning drive Sunday morning from Palm Beach County up to St. Lucie County to run in the race. She says in her 60s the best thing to have, is motivation to move. "Go out and do it, don't be afraid. Even if you walk, just do it," she said.

The overall winner was Diego Cabezas from Puerto Rico who is visiting family for the holidays in Tradition. Cabezas finished the 5k race just under 17 minutes.

WPTV News First male to finish and the winner of the 2026 New Year New Me 5k Race

The first female to finish was Kay Traeger, a mom of two boys from Port St. Lucie. Both winners received a cash prize after earning their gold medals.

WPTV News First female to finish the race Sunday morning

For more information on events happening in Tradition, click here.