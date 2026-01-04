Port St. Lucie starts the year strong with ‘New Year, New Me’ 5K race

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Hundreds of people hit the ground running this weekend in Port St. Lucie at the "New Year, New Me" 5k race.
Southern Timing put together the Sunday morning event in Tradition Square in hopes of encouraging Treasure Coast residents to start 2026 off on the right foot.
Dawn Burley made the early morning drive Sunday morning from Palm Beach County up to St. Lucie County to run in the race. She says in her 60s the best thing to have, is motivation to move. "Go out and do it, don't be afraid. Even if you walk, just do it," she said.
The overall winner was Diego Cabezas from Puerto Rico who is visiting family for the holidays in Tradition. Cabezas finished the 5k race just under 17 minutes.
The first female to finish was Kay Traeger, a mom of two boys from Port St. Lucie. Both winners received a cash prize after earning their gold medals.
