Port St. Lucie double stabbing stemmed from dispute over land in Guatemala, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A stabbing in Port St. Lucie early Monday morning that left two men with injuries stemmed from a land dispute in their home country, police said.

Officers said at 1:15 a.m. they responded to St. Lucie Medical Center where the victim was being treated for a stab wound to his chest.

An investigation revealed that the victim and his brother-in-law, later identified Jose Perez Perez, 60, were involved in a domestic violence incident at a home in the 2200 block of Southeast Longhorn Avenue where they both live with other family members.

Officers later responded to the residence where they found Perez Perez lying in a bedroom with a kitchen knife still in his chest.

Perez Perez was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital by the St. Lucie County Fire Department.

Detectives said they later learned that the victim and Perez Perez had an argument over land that was owned by the victim back in their home country of Guatemala. Perez Perez asked for a piece of that land and an argument ensued, officers said.

Police said Perez Perez later armed himself with a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was able to disarm Perez Perez and then stabbed him with the kitchen knife in his chest, according to investigators.

Police said the victim went to another family member's bedroom for help — the only other occupant in the home at the time — and they went to the hospital.

The kitchen knife used in the altercation was recovered as evidence.

Detectives said they established that Perez Perez was the primary aggressor and arrested him for one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Perez Perez is currently hospitalized and under guard by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the victim, whose name has not been released, is also hospitalized but is expected to survive.