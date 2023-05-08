Watch Now
Port St. Lucie Sam's Club employee made $100K in fraudulent returns, police say

Keondra Breland faces 3 felony charges
Port St. Lucie police have arrested a Sam's Club employee who they say was responsible for more than $100,000 in fraudulent merchandise returns.
Posted at 5:38 PM, May 08, 2023
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police arrested a Sam's Club employee who they said was responsible for more than $100,000 in fraudulent merchandise returns.

Between February and April, Keondra Breland, 32, of Fort Pierce used bar codes from expensive electronics and fraudulently returned the purchase prices to her and her family members' debit cards.

"In this case, it was a trusted employee who accessed a stolen PIN number that she had taken from a manager," Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief Marc DiMeo said.

Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief Marc DiMeo explains his agency's investigation into the thefts.
Police said they are looking into other possible arrests.

None of the items involved were ever removed from the store.

Breland faces three felony charges including grand theft.

