Port St. Lucie road-rage incident results in 'several gunshots' fired at car

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A man fired several shots at a car during a road-rage incident in Port St. Lucie on Sunday, police said.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southeast Crosstown Parkway and Southeast Sandia Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to two victims, a man who was the driver of a Honda Accord and his female passenger.

The victims alleged that the driver of another vehicle fired several rounds at them while they were in their car.

Police said the victims' Honda Accord sustained "several gunshots." However, neither victim was injured by the gunfire.

Officers temporarily shut down Southeast Crosstown Parkway to search the roadway for evidence.

Investigators said the shooter fled the area before officers arrived, but detectives have identified a possible suspect.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video of what happened is urged to contact Detective Dennis Harrigan at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crimestoppers at (800) 273-8477.