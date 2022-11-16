Port St. Lucie residents may get relief on flood insurance

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — At a time it seems everything is becoming more expensive, the city of Port St. Lucie took steps to bring down the cost of flood insurance for residents.

The city announced this week that people who live in and near special flood hazard areas could receive anywhere from 10 to 25 percent decrease in cost next year on their flood insurance.

The city did this by implementing some new measures that include preserving open space for water to flow to, storm water management improvements, and making flood maps easier to access.

This change directly affects about 900 Port St. Lucie homes mostly near the St. Lucie River that are right in that special flood hazard area, and even more that are right outside those borders.

"Flooding is our largest hazard in the state of Florida. We have more flooding than any of our other hazards,” said Shane Ratliff of Port St. Lucie Emergency Management. “It’s really good knowing that we’re helping others save money and get their life back after [flooding] happens.”

This puts Port St. Lucie in the top 20% in the state for insurance ratings.

Those homeowners will see the discounts in April 2023.