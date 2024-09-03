Port St. Lucie residents describe trash troubles as 'absolutely horrific'

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Concerns are once again being raised about garbage collection in Port St. Lucie.

WPTV spoke with residents and city officials about how they can put the lid on this problem.

Residents told WPTV they are finding creative ways to manage the build-up of trash near their home, which creates a stench and attracts bugs.

"It's horrific. It is absolutely horrific," Julie, who didn't want to give her last name, said. "It looks like a dead body is in here based on the number of flies that are collecting around here."

WPTV Julie, a Port St. Lucie resident, talks to WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield about the trash problems she and others are experiencing.

The biggest complaint from residents is the city's one-day-per-week garbage collection.

In October, the city will raise solid waste fees to $13.77 per year. This comes after the trash company raised its rates.

WPTV took these concerns to Port St. Lucie spokesman Scott Samples who said trash pick-up once a week is normal in Florida.

WPTV Scott Samples discusses why Port St. Lucie only picks up trash once a week.

"It's that way in Stuart. It's that way in Orlando, Jacksonville and Gainesville," Samples said. "This is pretty common to only see it happen, to have pickup be once a week."

Samples said a second pick-up day would increase rates even more. That's something 86% of residents in a recent survey said they didn't want.

"We really are trying to find that gap where we're providing the services necessary at a cost that is beneficial to residents and to the city as a whole," Samples said.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of Port St. Lucie's trash troubles:

Port St Lucie Survey: Port St. Lucie residents don't want to pay more for extra trash pickup Joel Lopez

Region St Lucie County Trash talk: Counties figure out what to do with garbage as populations rise Kate Hussey

Port St Lucie New trash pickup service starts in Port St. Lucie Jon Shainman