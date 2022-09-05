New trash pickup service starts in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Monday, Port St. Lucie’s new waste hauler officially began making the rounds, much to the relief of tens of thousands of customers dealing with growing piles of trash.

Bart O’Brien said it’s been 24 days since his last trash pickup. He said this lack of trash service has gotten to the point of ridiculousness.

“I’m concerned because of the mixed messages I’ve been getting on the phone. Put it out, don’t put it out, we’ll be there in three days,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien isn’t alone in his frustrations.

But visible changes were seen Monday as FCC Environmental Services began its tenure as the city’s new trash hauler.

Donna Zarcone said she went to some lengths to keep her curb a little cleaner.

“I brought some to work, not going to lie. Just like one bag, because it was smelly,” laughed Zarcone.

Garbage, recycling and yard waste will now be collected once a week.

Bulk waste, once a month.

For the process to go smoothly, the city is asking you to separate your carts by three feet for pickup.

That’s so the new side loader trucks can get in and do their job.

“It’s a beautiful thing now they’ve got everything squared away. Hopefully we’ll get back to normal,” said resident Rob Toro.

While some streets are getting cleaner Monday, Bart O’Brien has to wait a few more days as his regular pickup isn’t until Thursday.

“I have to be optimistic because if I’m pessimistic, then there’s no outlook to the solution.”

The city signed a new contract with FCC Environmental earlier this year after months of problems with the previous service provider Waste Pro.

The city and the trash company have been hashing out their differences in court.