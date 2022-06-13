Watch
Port St. Lucie residents could receive 'credits' due to ongoing trash pickup issues

Port St. Lucie residents who have been dealing with months of waste collection issues could soon see some money headed their way.
According to Monday night's agenda, "the Mayor has requested that the Council have a discussion regarding the possibility of credits being issued to city residents due to performance issues."

The funds would be worked into the FY 2022-2023 budget.

Specifics on how the money would be distributed and how much it would be will likely be discussed at Monday night's meeting.

This comes after the city's current service, Waste Pro, missed pick-ups sometimes weeks at a time. The City Council awarded a new contract to FCC Environmental Services Florida to service the city's more than 214,000 residents.

City officials said in February and March alone they received more than 4,200 calls from residents complaining about the current service by now-former company Waste Pro.

The City Council meeting is set for 6:30 p.m.

