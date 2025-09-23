Port St. Lucie Powerball winner claims $2 million prize

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County man just claimed a big prize playing Powerball.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that Charles Simpkins of Port St. Lucie claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on May 31.

Officials said Simpkins' winning Powerball ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2 million.

Simpkins purchased his $2 million-winning Powerball with Power Play Quick-Pick ticket from the Peacock Liquor store located at 270 Northwest Peacock Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.