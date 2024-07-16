Watch Now
Port St. Lucie police seek man who exposed himself to teenage girl at TJ Maxx

Suspect described as man in his 20-30s with slim build
Police in Port St. Lucie are looking for a man who exposed himself to a teenage girl at a TJ Maxx on July 9, 2024.
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jul 16, 2024

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police said they are working to identify a man who exposed himself to a teenage girl in Port St. Lucie last week.

The incident occurred July 9 at about 12:20 p.m. at a TJ Maxx located on Southwest Village Parkway.

Investigators said the man entered the store and exposed his genitalia to a girl.

The suspect is described as a man who is 20-30 years old with a slim build, dark-colored hair and wearing eyeglasses.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Detective A. Doty at (772) 807-4442. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.

