Port St. Lucie police seek man who exposed himself to teenage girl at TJ Maxx

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police said they are working to identify a man who exposed himself to a teenage girl in Port St. Lucie last week.

The incident occurred July 9 at about 12:20 p.m. at a TJ Maxx located on Southwest Village Parkway.

PSLPD Needs Your Help to Identify Lewd and Lascivious Suspect



On July 9th, 2024, at about 12:20 pm, the below pictured male suspect entered the TJ Maxx on SW Village Pkwy and exposed his genitalia to a teenage female customer.



Investigators said the man entered the store and exposed his genitalia to a girl.

The suspect is described as a man who is 20-30 years old with a slim build, dark-colored hair and wearing eyeglasses.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Detective A. Doty at (772) 807-4442. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.