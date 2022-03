PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing elderly man.

Police said William Wright, 73, left his house Monday at 8:30 a.m. in a 2020 black Mercedes C300 to go to a doctor's appointment in Stuart and never returned home.

Wright is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 275 pounds. He has black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Wright's whereabouts is asked to contact Port St. Lucie police immediately.