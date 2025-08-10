Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Non-verbal 13-year-old's body found in Port St. Lucie lake

Port St. Lucie Police said 13-year-old Roger Rivera's body was pulled from a lake just before 7 p.m. Sunday.
PORT ST. LUCIE — A missing non-verbal 13-year-old's body was pulled from a lake in Port St. Lucie Sunday night.

According to Port St. Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemczyk, Roger Rivera's body was recovered just before 7 p.m.

He was first reported missing Sunday afternoon after last being seen at the 11000 block of SW Macelli Way around 2 p.m.

Rivera was playing in the backyard with his mother in the Central Park community when he suddenly ran off, according to Niemczyk.

The mother tried to catch him but she could not catch up with him.

His iPad was found near a body of water not far from their home.

